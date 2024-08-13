Liverpool’s plan of action revealed after rejection from Martin Zubimendi

Liverpool have still not made a new signing in the summer transfer window and they are not close to completing any deal.

Their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has ended after the player decided not to join the Merseyside club and continue his stay at his boyhood club.

The Reds are now left with just under three weeks to make new signings with the transfer window shutting down on the 30th August.

According to Liverpool Echo, the Reds have now turned their attention away from signing a new midfielder.

Arne Slot had considered strengthening the midfield position as he was looking for a new number 6.

However, with the Reds investing their time and energy on signing Zubimendi and coming out with no reward, they are now willing to focus on other positions.

It is not the first time Liverpool have faced a major blow in terms of bringing their transfer target to the club.

The Reds had hoped to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon when the Magpies were struggling with Profit and Sustainability Rules but Eddie Howe’s men came out of it without any trouble after selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson.

Former manager Jurgen Klopp signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch last summer and now Slot would have to use all of those midfielders this season instead of bringing in a new signing to the club.

Liverpool are looking to sign a goalkeeper this summer

After rejection from Zubimendi, Liverpool are now targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they look for a long term replacement of first choice goalkeeper Alisson.

As things stand, the Reds do not need an urgent signing in any position but what Slot will now focus on is finding long term solutions to the problems that the club have not faced yet.

It is a smart move after failing to sign their first choice transfer targets.