Liverpool playmaker offered to Newcastle for transfer

The transfer race is hotting up again with just a couple of weeks to go before the window closes, and it’s come to light that Newcastle have been offered one of their former stars by Liverpool.

It’s been a few weeks since Arne Slot has had his feet under the Anfield table now, and it seems fairly clear that the Dutchman knows what he wants from his starting XI and his squad more generally.

One of his central midfielders, Bobby Clark, is clearly surplus to requirements even if there’s a little reluctance to sell him, and Chronicle Live note that he was offered to the Magpies.

At present it appears that RB Salzburg, who are currently managed by Jurgen Klopp’s old assistant, Pep Lijnders, are in pole position to land the 19-year-old, so unless Newcastle make a move shortly, they’ll have missed out on Clark’s enviable talents.

Given his Dad, Lee, used to play for the Magpies too, and it’s understood the family all support the club, for a paltry £10m+ one has to ask the question as to why Eddie Howe isn’t snapping him up.