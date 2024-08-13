Liverpool told the reason behind Martin Zubimendi rejecting a move to join them

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds had made the Spanish midfielder their primary transfer target as manager Arne Slot wanted a new midfielder to command his midfield.

Despite Jurgen Klopp signing four midfielders in the last summer transfer window, Slot wanted a new player in that position.

However, Zubimendi has decided to stay at his boyhood club Real Sociedad and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed the reason behind his move.

The transfer expert wrote on his X account:

“Martín Zubimendi rejects Liverpool after he did the same with Bayern and Arsenal opportunities in the recent years.

“Unconditional love for Real Sociedad, as he’s staying; open to signing new deal.

“Contract proposal from Sociedad way lower than Liverpool’s contract bid.”

 

Liverpool have been rejected by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.
The player’s “unconditional love” is the reason behind him rejecting the Premier League giants.

With just under three weeks left for the transfer window to shut down, the Reds have to make a different plan now to sort out the issues in their squad.

Liverpool will start the season without a new signing

Having made zero signings in the summer transfer window, the fans are still waiting for the club to make their first signing.

It remains to be seen what the club’s plan of action will be now after getting rejected by the Euro 2024 winning midfielder.

The Reds start their Premier League campaign against Ipswich on 17th August as Slot’s wait for a new signing continues.

