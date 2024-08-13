Liverpool have been linked with a move for the La Liga goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old Valencia goalkeeper has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performances and Liverpool are prepared to begin negotiations for the player now as per reports via Football Espana.

They view the Georgian international as the long-term replacement for Alisson Becker. They are prepared to sign the 23-year-old this summer and loan him out to another Premier League club for the upcoming season.

Mamardashvili is unlikely to get regular game time at Liverpool as long as Alisson is still at the club and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to join the Reds this summer. The goalkeeper is reportedly valued at around €40 million and the La Liga out are unlikely to sell him below the €30 million mark.

The talented keeper certainly has potential to justify the investment in the coming seasons and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done.

Alisson has been an exceptional servant for Liverpool since joining the club from Roma and they need to plan for his succession in advance. It is commendable that they have already started looking at potential alternatives.

Mamardashvili would be a quality addition

The 23 year-old La Liga goalkeeper has shown his quality at Valencia and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well. Mamardashvili is quite young and he is only going to improve the coaching and experience. He would sort out the Liverpool goalkeeping department for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price for the goalkeeper and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal for the Georgian international in the coming weeks.

Liverpool need to improve their squad with new signings this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can bring the right additions before the window closes.