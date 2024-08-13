Liverpool wonder kid who Klopp said was “really good” could be axed as Slot makes brutal decision

When Jurgen Klopp says you’re “really good” then you know that you’re destined for a decent enough football career, however, for one talented Liverpool youngster, that’s unlikely to be an Anfield as new man in charge, Arne Slot, clearly has different ideas.

The Dutchman is going to have the toughest of times winning over the Anfield faithful, and so any decisions he makes are likely going to be scrutinised more than they perhaps normally would be.

However, they’re also decisions he will need to make to show that he’s his own man and isn’t frightened of hanging his hat on decisions which might be seen as a little controversial.

Arne Slot likely to sell Liverpool man highly-rated by Klopp

Slot has had long enough in the position now to understand exactly what he wants and needs in order to be able to play the type of football that he wants, and that means, unfortunately, that highly-rated Bobby Clark, won’t be playing any part in it by the looks of things.

According to an Amazon Prime interview that Klopp gave after Liverpool beat Aston Villa back on Boxing Day 2022, Clark was seen as “another famous name in England, and the kid is a really good player as well” per Rousing the Kop.

He also signed a new long-term contract with the club in December 2023 according to the official Liverpool website.

However, The Times (subscription required) note that RB Salzburg, who are now coached by Klopp’s former assistant, Pep Lijnders, are set to make a third bid to acquire the player’s services.

All signs appear to point to Liverpool being likely to accept a bid near or at their £10m asking price.

That would bring to an end a Reds career that never really got going, but would also hint at how ruthless Slot is likely to be when we get down to it.

Clearly, if the Dutchman doesn’t believe you’re going to make the requisite impact, however highly rated you might be, then you’re on your bike.