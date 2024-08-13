Liverpool wonder kid who Klopp said was “really good” could be axed as Slot makes brutal decision

Liverpool FC
Posted by

When Jurgen Klopp says you’re “really good” then you know that you’re destined for a decent enough football career, however, for one talented Liverpool youngster, that’s unlikely to be an Anfield as new man in charge, Arne Slot, clearly has different ideas.

The Dutchman is going to have the toughest of times winning over the Anfield faithful, and so any decisions he makes are likely going to be scrutinised more than they perhaps normally would be.

However, they’re also decisions he will need to make to show that he’s his own man and isn’t frightened of hanging his hat on decisions which might be seen as a little controversial.

Arne Slot likely to sell Liverpool man highly-rated by Klopp

Slot has had long enough in the position now to understand exactly what he wants and needs in order to be able to play the type of football that he wants, and that means, unfortunately, that highly-rated Bobby Clark, won’t be playing any part in it by the looks of things.

According to an Amazon Prime interview that Klopp gave after Liverpool beat Aston Villa back on Boxing Day 2022, Clark was seen as “another famous name in England, and the kid is a really good player as well” per Rousing the Kop.

Bobby Clark is likely to be sold by Arne Slot

He also signed a new long-term contract with the club in December 2023 according to the official Liverpool website.

However, The Times (subscription required) note that RB Salzburg, who are now coached by Klopp’s former assistant, Pep Lijnders, are set to make a third bid to acquire the player’s services.

All signs appear to point to Liverpool being likely to accept a bid near or at their £10m asking price.

More Stories / Latest News
Man City hoping to move on 28-year-old international ace as three EPL clubs circle
Opinion: Chelsea’s request for Conor Gallagher’s return and signing Joao Felix shows Todd Boehly has absolute no idea
Leicester reach agreement for Bundesliga star but move will only become permanent under one condition

That would bring to an end a Reds career that never really got going, but would also hint at how ruthless Slot is likely to be when we get down to it.

Clearly, if the Dutchman doesn’t believe you’re going to make the requisite impact, however highly rated you might be, then you’re on your bike.

More Stories Arne Slot Bobby Clark Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.