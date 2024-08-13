Meeting scheduled: Liverpool set for talks with Euro giants, player keen on proposed transfer

Liverpool are reportedly set for one more meeting with Valencia, with talks scheduled over the potential transfer of goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is keen on the prospect of moving to Anfield and then going out on loan.

That’s according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in a post on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, with the journalist suggesting this is now largely on Liverpool to get done, with the player keen on the move…

??? One more meeting has already been scheduled for Liverpool to discuss Giorgi Mamardashvili deal with Valencia. Up to the Reds as he’d be loaned out and Georgian GK is keen on this solution. https://t.co/BbitK8loUz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2024

Mamardashvili has long been rated highly after his strong form in his time in La Liga, though it’s hard to imagine him playing regularly for Liverpool right now due to the presence of Alisson.

Perhaps that’s why a loan move for the season ahead could work well, though, as it would allow one more season of Alisson as the clear number one before Mamardashvili eventually coming in to compete for a place or even take over as first choice for Arne Slot’s side.

If Liverpool don’t move for the Georgia international now, there might not be another opportunity, as other top clubs will surely also show an interest in him in the near future.

Even if LFC don’t need Mamardashvili to play straight away, it would be smart business to sign him now and loan him out so they’re in control of his future.