Man City in the running to sign Arsenal target preparing to leave European giants this summer

Kingsley Coman is expected to leave Bayern Munich this summer and Man City are believed to be considering a move for the winger before the transfer window shuts.

The arrival of Michael Olise has prompted the Bundesliga giants to rethink Coman’s position at the club and the German outfit are open to selling or loaning the French talent out ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to BILD, the 28-year-old is still an option for Paris Saint-Germain this summer, despite the Ligue 1 champions being on the verge of signing Rennes wideman Désiré Doué.

The French giants face tough competition for Coman as the report states that Barcelona and Man City are also interested in the Bayern star.

Coman is a player Barca head coach Hansi Flick knows very well having worked with the French talent in Munich and the German will have strong feelings towards the 28-year-old as he scored the winning goal in the 2020 Champions League final as Bayern defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0.

As for City, the Manchester club’s interest is a surprise as the Premier League champions have options out wide. Oscar Bobb has also been brilliant throughout pre-season and is expected to have a bigger role during the upcoming campaign.

Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman is keen on Arsenal move

Arsenal are also interested in taking Coman on loan until the end of the season and sources have told CaughtOffside that the 28-year-old is keen on moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The French talent would prefer a move to either the Premier League or La Liga, with the Bayern Munich star being particularly keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The player’s future is likely to be decided very soon and whatever team signs Coman is taking a risk.

The 28-year-old is very injury prone and that has led to inconsistency over the last few campaigns. The winger missed a lot of games for Bayern Munich last season and managed just five goals and three assists across 27 matches for the Bundesliga giants.