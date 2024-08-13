Man City believe there’s a chance of landing major Newcastle ace before the deadline

There are only a couple of weeks left of the summer transfer window, but that’s clearly long enough for Newcastle to be worried about losing one of their major stars to Premier League champions, Man City.

Although there’s no indication at this point that Bruno Guimaraes wants to leave the St. James’ Park outfit, The Athletic (subscription required) have noted that City believe that the Brazilian would be interested in a move.

It’s often said that you should never say never where football is concerned, and however unlikely any deal seems at the present moment, things can change in an instant.

Moreover, there is still the area of Financial Fair Play to be considered, and a big sale would clearly alleviate a lot of the tension surrounding whether the club are staying within the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The last thing Eddie Howe needs at this late stage is the loss of one of Newcastle’s best players, but that may be a consideration until the door slams shut at the end of the month.