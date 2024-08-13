Premier League champions Manchester City have been quiet in the summer transfer window.

They have made only one new signing in Savinho but you can hardly predict what they are going to do next.

Pep Guardiola’s Man City have the financial muscle to sign any player they want and they are an attractive destination due to the style of football they play, the chance of winning silverware that they provide and their manager’s ability to improve players.

The Sky Blues have under three weeks to bring more players to the Etihad Stadium and they could have a chance to sign one of the best players in the Premier League.

According to The Athletic, Guardiola’s team could revive their interest in Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies were in trouble with Profit and Sustainability Rules earlier in the summer and they had to sell some of their players to follow the financial rules.

It looked like they would cash in on Guimaraes considering any club activating the midfielder’s release clause of £100million would have solved all of Newcastle’s financial issues.

However, they kept Guimaraes at the club and Man City thought that the midfielder is currently too expensive for them.

The player’s release clause has now expired and Newcastle can demand as much as they want for their main man.

With the closure of the transfer window nearing, the Premier League champions can resurrect interest in the services of the Brazilian international midfielder, who they feel is keen to join them.

The source has mentioned that any deal between Man City and Newcastle for the former Lyon midfielder would be ‘difficult’ though.

Man City can have a free fun at the Newcastle United midfielder

Man City have received a major boost in their chase of the Newcastle midfielder as the source has revealed that Liverpool are not interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes is not being targeted by Liverpool right now which will open the way for Man City to secure his services.

Although the midfielder has stated that he is happy to stay at St James’ Park and that he is not looking for a move away from the club, the charm of playing for Guardiola’s Man City is something not many can resist.

Guardiola has previously described Guimaraes as “exceptional” and praised the midfielder’s attitude with and without the ball.