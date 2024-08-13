Manchester United have confirmed Luke Shaw will miss the beginning of the season due to a calf injury picked up at the start of pre-season training.

Shaw was plagued by injury last season and made just 15 appearances in all competitions as United finished eighth in the league and won the FA Cup.

The 29-year-old was picked by Gareth Southgate as part of the England squad despite having not played since February, but he got himself fit towards the end of the competition featuring in the quarter and semi finals as well as the final.

Shaw to miss start of the season

United would have hoped that Shaw would be able to put his injury issues behind him, but they confirmed through a statement on their website on Tuesday evening he would miss the start of the season with a calf injury.

“Luke Shaw will miss the opening games of the Premier League season due to a calf injury sustained at the start of pre-season training,” the statement read.

“He is working hard on his rehabilitation with a view to being available after the first international break.”

It means that Shaw will at least miss the first three Premier League games, which includes a match against fierce rivals Liverpool.

Given the injury issues which plagued United last season this is the last thing that Erik ten Hag would have wanted as he’s already lost new signing Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund to injury.

It’s likely Diogo Dalot will have to deputise at left back given United’s other option Tyrell Malacia is still out with a long term injury.

Shaw has been at the club for over ten years having joined in the summer of 2014 from Southampton and still has three years left on his current deal.

However with his injury issues it’s clear that United need to identify and sign a new long term left back.