Man United get hope of signing midfield target after he is dropped from squad

Manchester United are chasing a new midfielder this summer after signing a new striker and a defender.

The Red Devils have acted smartly in the transfer window this time, something they have not done in the recent past.

The Premier League giants have signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro while they are edging closer to complete the signings of Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

Now they want a new midfielder and although their primary target is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, they have received a major boost in signing their other midfield target.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Monaco have dropped midfielder Youssouf Fofana from their squad which indicates that the player is on the move.

Fofana is being targeted by Man United to address their defensive midfield issues but the Reds Devils face fierce competition from Serie A giants AC Milan.

The player is keen on a move away from the club and he is aware of the interest in his services.

Fofana rejected a move to West Ham United this summer despite his club accepting an offer from the Premier League team.

The player looks set for a move to AC Milan now after he agreed personal terms with them but their offer is not good enough for Monaco.

Man United have the perfect opportunity to jump in and seal the move for the French midfielder who can become a key part of the starting line up at the club and solve the club’s midfield issues.

As per the report, the player has been dropped from the squad not because of any injury but because he has voiced his desire to leave the club this summer.

Man United can easily afford Youssouf Fofana

French club Monaco are demanding €25 million (£21m) for the midfielder according to the source which should not be a problem for Man United.

United’s top target remains Ugarte and they are also tracking Burnley midfielder Sander Berge.

Their interest in strengthening the midfield is genuine and sooner or later, they are expected to sign someone in that position.