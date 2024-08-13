Man United announce two new signings within 20 minutes, both full of praise for Erik ten Hag

Man United have announced the signings of Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui within the space of 20 minutes with both praising Erik ten Hag for the role the Dutch coach played in their career.

The Man United boss coached both players during his time at Ajax and when the opportunity to sign the duo arrived, the 54-year-old jumped at the chance to work with the players again as the Premier League giants’ defence required strengthening this summer.

De Ligt joins Man United as part of a €50m deal with Bayern Munich, which is broken down into an initial €45m plus €5m in add-ons.

As for Mazraoui, the full-back has cost the Manchester club €20m, with €15m being guaranteed plus €5m in add-ons.

The duo did not have the best time in Germany and struggled last season to make an impression in Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich side. However, their arrival at Old Trafford will excite Man United fans and both players seem excited to work with Ten Hag again.

Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui praise Man United manager Erik ten Hag

Following both player’s announcements, the new Man United signing praised Ten Hag for the role the Dutch coach played in their careers.

De Ligt said to Man United’s media team: “As soon as I heard that Manchester United wanted me, I felt an excitement about the opportunity for a new challenge at such an historic club. In the conversations that followed, I was impressed by the vision that the football leadership set out, and the role they saw for me in it.

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again. I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club.”

As for Mazraoui, the full-back added to that by telling Man United’s media team: “It’s an incredible feeling to be a Manchester United player, and I cannot wait to walk out at Old Trafford wearing the red shirt. I know that I’m joining the club at an exciting time; everyone I’ve spoken to has the same ambition for us to win trophies together and I can feel the determination to achieve that.

“Erik ten Hag played an important part in my development as a player, so it is exciting to be reuniting with him as I enter the prime years of my career. I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful.”

Both players will hope to be involved in Man United’s squad for their opening Premier League game on Friday night against Fulham as the new signings experience Old Trafford as stars of the Manchester club for the first time.