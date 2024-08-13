Man United consider move for former Premier League winger to replace Antony

Manchester United, who want to replace Antony this summer, have entered the race to sign Barcelona winger Raphinha.

The Red Devils may think about making a summer transfer offer for Brazilian international Raphinha, according to SPORT.

Ronald Araujo and Frenkie de Jong are two Barcelona players who Man United have been linked to recently.

Raphinha is the latest player who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The former Leeds United winger has lost his place in the Barcelona starting line up and the Catalan giants could consider cashing in on him.

The player is reluctant to leave the La Liga side and he has made it clear to the Barcelona board that he has no intention to leave Camp Nou this summer.

However, he could be helpless if Man United come up with an attractive offer for the former Leeds United fan favourite.

The Red Devils have signed striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro this summer while Bayern Munich’s defensive duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui are close to completing their moves to Old Trafford.

Man United’s transfer business will not end there as they are keen to sign a midfielder as well as a winger.

Man United are looking to move Antony away this summer

They are looking to replace Antony, who according to the report in SPORT, is close to being pushed out of the club this summer.

Raphinha would be an upgrade on Antony, who has failed to perform since joining the club in a big money move from Ajax.

The Brazilian winger has a contract at Barcelona that runs until 2027 and he has no desire to leave the club this summer.

If Man United can secure his signature, they would be getting a player who has experience in the Premier League and who can score and create chances for teammates consistently.