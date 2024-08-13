South American report provides Man United fans with good news regarding 23-year-old’s transfer

Man United and PSG have reportedly moved closer towards reaching an agreement over a transfer fee for Manuel Ugarte as the Premier League club remain interested in the midfielder.

The Manchester club have been in the market for a new midfielder all summer and Ugarte is the player they have identified as their top target. The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with the Uruguay star but have yet to finalise a transfer fee with PSG.

Club-to-club talks have been ongoing over the last few weeks and according to Uruguayan outlet El Pais, the two have moved closer to an agreement as the French club are willing to lower their demands.

Ugarte is keen on a move to Old Trafford and would love to wear the red jersey of Man United throughout the 2024/25 campaign and beyond.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder’s agent Jorge Mendes is currently in England to discuss Ugarte’s move to United. The transfer expert states that PSG need to lower their asking price for the move to happen or the Manchester club need to sell another player.

Why are Man United eager to sign PSG’s Manuel Ugarte?

Erik ten Hag wants to add another midfielder to his squad having witnessed Casemiro struggle at Old Trafford last season. The Brazilian is past his best and if the Manchester club are to compete during the 2024/25 campaign, they will need to bring in a younger player for the middle of the park.

Ugarte ticks a lot of the boxes the Man United boss is looking for but having signed for PSG just last summer, a deal will be difficult to get over the line.

The coming days could be key for the Uruguayan’s potential move to the Premier League as the Ligue 1 champions remain in control of his future with the player having a contract at the Parc des Princes until 2028.