Manchester United have reportedly lowered Scott McTominay’s asking price to around £25million as they have as many as six clubs showing an interest in potentially signing him before the end of the summer transfer window.

The Scotland international could be available for £25m and Fulham still seem to be showing an interest, along with Everton, Brentford, Napoli, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, according to The Athletic.

This would seem to suggest that the Red Devils have lowered their demands for McTominay, as the Independent previously reported that the 27-year-old would cost more like £30m. They also reported on Fulham having three bids rejected for the player.

United could surely do well to cash in on McTominay as he probably won’t get many opportunities to start games in the season ahead, with Erik ten Hag surely now in need of upgrades in midfield.

McTominay transfer: Man Utd midfielder’s time to leave has surely come

McTominay has his qualities and has rarely let United down when he has played, though it seems clear he’s just not quite at that elite level required for a club with this kind of ambition.

It’s easy to see, however, why so many clubs are interested in McTominay, who could surely do a job for mid-table Premier League sides like Fulham and Brentford, while it would also be intriguing to see him at top European teams like Napoli, Galatasaray or Fenerbahce.

United would also do well to sell McTominay now as it could land them a very healthy profit on a player who came up from their academy, so didn’t cost a transfer fee to bring into the team.

In this age of Financial Fair Play, that could be crucial for United to help make a serious investment for a replacement in midfield, with The Athletic noting that the club want a ‘no.6’ player this summer.