“Only waiting for Arsenal” – Fabrizio Romano’s update on lengthy Gunners transfer saga

Fabrizio Romano has provided another update on the Mikel Merino to Arsenal transfer saga, insisting that the Real Sociedad is only waiting to join the Gunners.

Speaking to The Debrief Podcast, Romano answered a variety of questions on the current state of the transfer market, and made it clear that Merino’s future and a potential move to Arsenal does not seem to be in any way connected to what Martin Zubimendi does.

Since recording, it has transpired that Zubimendi won’t be joining Liverpool, but Romano spoke about how it likely wouldn’t have had any effect on the Merino to Arsenal saga anyway.

One issue for Sociedad on Merino is that he’s in the final year of his contract, so that means selling him now makes obvious sense financially, or they would likely lose him on a free in a year’s time.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope this can all be resolved quickly as this saga has dragged on slightly, but the new season is now just a few days away and Mikel Arteta surely needs more depth in that defensive midfield role after an injury-hit campaign for the ageing Thomas Partey last term.

Merino transfer update from Fabrizio Romano

Discussing Merino’s potential move to Arsenal, Romano said: “I think the point is if the two clubs can reach an agreement on the payment terms and deal structure, because even the value of the deal is already clear, it’s going to be slightly above €25m.

“So this is what Arsenal will pay for Merino – but the problem for Real Sociedad is that Merino is not extending his contract, at least as of today. His desire is to go to Arsenal, he’s only waiting for Arsenal, and so I don’t think Zubimendi future will impact Merino.

“This is the feeling also at Real Sociedad they have, because they would face the risk to lose the player on a free … and that would be a big problem for a club like Real Sociedad.”