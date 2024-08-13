“World class” midfielder dreams of joining Man United, player is on club’s wishlist

Manchester United are looking to sign a new midfielder this summer and one of the players is eyeing a move to Old Trafford.

The Reds Devils have signed a new striker in Joshua Zirkzee and a new defender in Leny Yoro.

They have now turned their attention towards signing a new midfielder and their primary target is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

However, their chase of the PSG midfielder has proved to be difficult and they could turn attention towards other targets.

Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana and Burnley’s Sander Berge are alternatives being considered by Man United.

Another player on the shortlist of the club is former midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who made 30 appearances for Erik ten Hag’s team last season.

According to Corriere dello Sport, the midfielder dreams of a move to Man United.

After spending last season at the club, the Red Devils had the chance to sign the player but they decided against taking that option.

The midfielder did not have the best of seasons at Old Trafford but towards the end of last season, he gained momentum and helped ten Hag’s team win the FA Cup against Manchester City.

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also interested in signing the midfielder but he has his heart set on a move to Man United.

Sofyan Amrabat is a cheap option for Man United

Amrabat is way down the pecking order in the club’s targets at the moment so his signing at this moment is looking highly unlikely.

As compared to the other targets, he would be the cheapest option currently available to Man United.

Morocco manager Walid Regragui has described the Morocco international midfielder as “world class”.

His ability to play in a number of different positions has been praised by ten Hag in the past but a move to Man United at this stage is looking highly unlikely.