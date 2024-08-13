Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has spoken on Newcastle’s pursuit of Marc Guehi and has warned them they need to pay “superstar” money if they want to land the England international.

Newcastle have made it clear they want to sign Guehi and have tabled an offer thought to be worth £55m with an additional £5m in add ons.

Palace are beleived to value the Englishman at closer to £70m and there’s still a gap in valuation which needs to bridged if a deal is going to be agreed.

Parish warns Newcastle they must pay “superstar money” for Guehi

The 24-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal at Selhurst Park and Palace have reportedly identified Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix as potential replacements.

However, Palace chairman Parish has been speaking about Guehi and he seemingly hasn’t given up hope of keeping the Englishman.