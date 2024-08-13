Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has spoken on Newcastle’s pursuit of Marc Guehi and has warned them they need to pay “superstar” money if they want to land the England international.
Newcastle have made it clear they want to sign Guehi and have tabled an offer thought to be worth £55m with an additional £5m in add ons.
Palace are beleived to value the Englishman at closer to £70m and there’s still a gap in valuation which needs to bridged if a deal is going to be agreed.
The 24-year-old has two years remaining on his current deal at Selhurst Park and Palace have reportedly identified Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix as potential replacements.
However, Palace chairman Parish has been speaking about Guehi and he seemingly hasn’t given up hope of keeping the Englishman.
“Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money,” he told Sky Sports.
“It’s not near the point where we have to make a decision. We love having him and would love to keep him.
“If someone else wants to have him they need to make it really difficult for us. He’s a generational talent.”
Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi could be made complicated by the fact Fulham are trying to sign Joachim Andersen with Palace unlikely to want to lose both defenders in the same window.
The Eagles very much feel like a club on the up under Oliver Glasner with the Austrian making an instant impact upon his arrival at Selhurst Park as he guided the Eagles to a top ten finish.
Palace have lost Michael Olise this summer but they have made some good signings with the likes of Daichi Kamada and Ismaïla Sarr and if they can add a couple more quality additions before the window closes there’s no reason why they couldn’t make a strong push for European football.