Video: Newcastle unveil classic away kit that will have fans dreaming of Keegan’s swashbucklers

Newcastle United have just taken kit unveilings to a new level with the release of their classic 2024/25 away kit.

Set to a back drop of 80s dance duo Erasure’s track, Stop, the video to accompany the release of the kit features a number of current and ex-Newcastle stars on a train journey with supporters.

The navy blue and deep red horizontal striped shirt is a nod to the 95/96 season when the likes of David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Rob Lee and others were in their pomp.

It’s sure to be a hit with supporters who’ll hark back to the days of Kevin Keegan’s swashbucklers.

Pictures from Newcastle United official X account

