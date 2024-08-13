Video: Newcastle unveil classic away kit that will have fans dreaming of Keegan’s swashbucklers

Newcastle United have just taken kit unveilings to a new level with the release of their classic 2024/25 away kit.

Set to a back drop of 80s dance duo Erasure’s track, Stop, the video to accompany the release of the kit features a number of current and ex-Newcastle stars on a train journey with supporters.

The navy blue and deep red horizontal striped shirt is a nod to the 95/96 season when the likes of David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, Rob Lee and others were in their pomp.

It’s sure to be a hit with supporters who’ll hark back to the days of Kevin Keegan’s swashbucklers.

Away games just got better ???? Introducing our 2024/25 Newcastle United away kit! pic.twitter.com/liuTrqwtGm — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 13, 2024

Pictures from Newcastle United official X account