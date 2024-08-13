Newcastle United want to improve their attacking options this summer and they are pushing to sign the Chelsea wide player Noni Madueke.

According to TBR football, Newcastle are hoping to sign the English winger this summer and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Chelsea.

The Blues are prepared to sell the player for a fee of around £30 million after signing Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this summer. The 22-year-old joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023, but he has not been able to establish himself as a key player for the club.

Madueke needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and a move to Newcastle would be ideal for him. Neto is likely to start ahead of him next season and the 22-year-old winger cannot afford to sit on the bench at Chelsea at this stage of his career.

Newcastle could use Noni Madueke

Newcastle need more quality and depth in the attacking unit and they need players who can break down opposition defences and add pace and flair to the side. The English winger will look to establish himself as a key player for Newcastle in the Premier League and force his way into the national team set-up as well.

There is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent with a big future and regular exposure at Newcastle could help him develop further.

Newcastle are an ambitious club with a talented squad and they will look to push for major trophies in the coming seasons. Madueke could be an important signing for them in the long term. The fact that Chelsea are prepared to sell him will definitely come as a boost for Newcastle and it will be interesting to see if they are ready to pay the asking price.