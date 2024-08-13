Report: Newcastle star linked with a move away is now expected to stay at the club

Newcastle United have made up their mind on the future of one of their players linked with a move away from the club.

The Magpies started the summer transfer window with some of their best players being linked with a move away from the club due to the club’s issues with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes were linked with exit as the Magpies needed cash to comply with the financial rules.

However, after selling Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson, their financial issues have been resolved and they are now focusing on bringing in new players to the club.

The future of Guimaraes is now secured and Newcastle United have no intention of entertaining any offers for the Brazilian midfielder, according to Football Insider.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Manchester City and Arsenal but the player is expected to stay at the club.

Manager Eddie Howe has planned the new season with Guimaraes as a central part of his plans.

The midfielder has spoken of his desire to stay at St James’ Park and he is currently not thinking about leaving the Toon Army.

Since his arrival from Lyon, the Brazilian international has become a key member of the Newcastle starting line up and helped the club reach the Carabao Cup final and qualify for the Champions League.

Newcastle United have been boosted by Guimaraes staying

Guimaraes had a £100million release clause in his contract which expired at the end of June.

The midfielder is a leader at the club and one of their most important players along with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

The Magpies cannot afford to lose him now or in the near future if they want to become successful.

His stay would be a massive boost for Howe and the management at the club who can rely on the talented midfielder for at least one more season.