Newcastle would target Chelsea’s Noni Madueke if they decide to sell Miguel Almiron to MLS side Charlotte FC according to reports.

It was reported on Monday that the MLS side were in talks over an ambitious move for the Paraguayan, but they face a race against the clock with the MLS window slamming shut on Wednesday.

Charlotte officials have been in London trying to agree a deal, but reportedly an agreement isn’t close to being reached.

If the Magpies were able to move Almiron on it would mean they could look at bringing in a new right winger which they have wanted to do all summer.

Inews have reported that if the Paraguay international does leave then Newcastle would target Madueke who have they have held a long term interest in.

The report adds that the Magpies have a good relationship with Chelsea and Eddie Howe is understood to be a fan of the 22-year-old.

The arrival of Pedro Neto has provided further competition for Madueke, but if Joao Felix were also to arrive it’s possible Chelsea could consider letting the England under-21 international leave and it’s highly likely they would make a profit on their initial £29m investment.

It’s been a quiet summer at St James’ Park with no standout arrivals so far, but Howe’s side are locked in negotiations with Crystal Palace for Marc Guehi and they have tabled an offer worth £55m plus £5m in add ons for the England international.

Newcastle have identified Guehi as their prime defensive target, but have also been linked with AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw as they look for defensive reinforcements given the injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

The Magpies will be looking to qualify for European football next season and kick off their campaign at home to newly promoted Southampton on Saturday.