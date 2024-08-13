“It’s on Chelsea” – Fabrizio Romano explains how Blues can finally complete statement transfer

Fabrizio Romano insists it’s now ‘on Chelsea’ to get a deal done for Victor Osimhen in this summer’s transfer window as the Napoli striker’s demands remain clear.

The Nigeria international has previously been offered to Chelsea, according to Romano as he spoke to The Debrief Podcast yesterday, but so far the deal hasn’t happened due to the fact that the player won’t lower his salary demands, while he also only wants to move to Stamford Bridge on a permanent transfer, rather than just on loan.

Osimhen seems ideal for Chelsea’s needs up front, with the Blues lacking a clinical and consistent finisher in their side last season as they once again missed out on Champions League football.

Nicolas Jackson looks like a decent young player, but possibly not yet someone who’s good enough to be starting week in, week out for a club with this kind of ambition.

Chelsea fans will be desperate to see a more proven big name like Osimhen coming in, but it still looks complicated unless the west Londoners decide to bow to the 25-year-old’s demands.

Osimhen transfer: It’s on Chelsea to get this deal done, says Romano

“Osimhen is a possibility that Napoli presented to Chelsea after they already thought of Osimhen at the beginning of the window … they left the conversation because the package was too expensive,” Romano said.

“But then Napoli presented this opportunity again to Chelsea during talks for Romelu Lukaku. But as I always mentioned, from what I’m hearing, Osimhen doesn’t want to reduce his salary, €11million net per season, and Osimhen doesn’t want to go on loan. This is the idea of the player – only a permanent transfer or loan with obligation. So kind of permanent transfer.

“At the moment, Chelsea are not offering these conditions. So the only way to see Osimhen to Chelsea is to obviously sign the player on a permanent transfer or try to change his mind. So it’s on Chelsea. But at the moment, I can guarantee that nothing is changing on Osimhen’s story.

“I don’t think it’s going to change today, tomorrow. Now the full focus is on the Joao Felix/Gallagher saga, also with Osimhen to find a new solution. And then we will see what happens with Osimhen. But I always had a feeling that this is something for the final weeks or days of the window.”