Premier League club targeting Arsenal attacker to replace expensive departure

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah faces an uncertain future at the club and he is being eyed for a move by a Premier League club.

Nketiah is destined to leave the Gunners this summer after falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

The English striker is behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the attacking hierarchy at the club and due to his limited playing time, he is keen on a move away from North London and the Gunners see it as an opportunity to cash in on him this summer.

The striker looked set for a move to Marseille at one stage but after his move to the French club failed to materialise, a Premier League club has entered the race to sign him.

According to talkSPORT, Bournemouth are interested in signing Nketiah from Arsenal this summer.

The Premier League club have sold their attacker Dominic Solanke to Tottenham this summer in a move worth £65m (via Sky Sports).

They are now looking to replace the striker who scored 19 Premier League goals for them last season.

The Cherries have identified the Arsenal attacker as their target and since they have cash to spend from the sale of Solanke, they are ready to enter the market and look for attacking options.

Nketiah has been a benchwarmer at Arsenal all his career and he has made a crucial impact coming from the bench at times for the Gunners.

Eddie Nketiah needs Arsenal exit for a starting role

The striker has an eye for goal and has performed well when he has been given a consistent run in the starting line up.

It remains to be seen how much Arsenal will demand for the English striker but the Gunners know that Bournemouth have money in the bank from the sale of Solanke.

Nketiah can start a new chapter in his career away from North London and the Cherries would give him the opportunity to become a starting member of their line up.