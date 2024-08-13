Big European club set to return for Liverpool talent after Reds rejected first offer

The future of Sepp van den Berg at Liverpool remains uncertain ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as it is being reported that PSV Eindhoven are preparing to submit a new offer for the defender.

The Dutch club have been interested in the 22-year-old throughout the current transfer window and earlier in the summer, Liverpool rejected an £8.4m proposal from the Eredivisie outfit. The Reds are holding out for £20m but it remains to be seen if a club is willing to match this price.

According to Football Insider, PSV are still keen on signing Van den Berg this summer and are preparing an improved offer for the centre-back before the transfer window shuts.

The defender impressed during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States and although the Premier League club are open to letting the player leave Anfield, the Reds will not let the Dutch star go cheaply.

There is also interest from the Bundesliga with Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Wolfsburg, Mainz, Borussia Monchengladbach and Bayer Leverkusen all showing some level of eagerness to sign Van den Berg ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

This season could see Van den Berg establish himself in the Liverpool squad, which provides the centre-back with an opportunity, even if he doesn’t secure a move away.

Sepp van den Berg should take his chances at Liverpool

Centre-back was an area of Arne Slot’s squad that Liverpool were interested in strengthening this summer but the club have yet to bring in a new player for the role following the departure of Joel Matip at the end of the last term.

This provides Van den Berg with an opportunity to get some minutes in a red shirt this season and having spent the entire pre-season with Slot, that should stand in the 22-year-old’s favour.

The 2024/25 campaign could be the season the defender has been waiting for since moving to Anfield in 2019, therefore, if the player doesn’t secure a move away, it is not the end of the world when it comes to playing time.