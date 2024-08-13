Saudi Pro League’s audacious €350m per season bid for Real Madrid superstar… and it’s not Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has already been courted by the Saudi Pro League and politely turned them down, preferring instead to join Spanish league giants, Real Madrid.

It was believed that the Saudi’s had offered the Frenchman a mega-money move to the Emirates, the likes of which had never been seen before.

They were, as we now know, unsuccessful, proving beyond doubt that money can’t always buy you everything you want.

Vini Jr and not Mbappe could be Saudi Pro League ambassador

Now, however, it’s understood that the denial hasn’t deterred the Saudis from targeting another Los Blancos superstar.

According to ESPN, the Saudi’s have approached the representatives of Vini Jr with a potential offer of €350m per season and, importantly, the player hasn’t apparently rebuffed the approach.

Clearly, Real Madrid wouldn’t want one of their best players to leave and as the report states, they would require his full release clause of €1bn to be paid.

For almost every club or league in the world that would be a price so far over the odds as to be totally ridiculous, but nobody would be in the least bit surprised if the Saudis came through with the money.

It’s understood that they want Vini Jr to be a figurehead for the 2034 World Cup, and that could well be the one thing that tips the scales in the Saudi’s favour.

Given that Real now have Mbappe in situ alongside the likes of Jude Bellingham and others, a billion euros on top of that could ensure that the club could buy just about whomever they wanted, keeping them at the top domestically and in Europe.

The Neymar deal to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona is the current world record at €222m per Goal, but this potential deal would blow that out of the water.