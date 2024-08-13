Steidten makes £17m bid for 6ft 3in France ace

West Ham FC
West Ham’s technical director, Tim Steidten, certainly isn’t resting on his laurels this summer.

Not content with bringing in eight new players already, the German is still scouring the market for a bargain or two which he’ll hope to land before the transfer window slams shut again at the end of the month.

According to Sport Italia, Steidten has placed a £17m bid for Nantes’ giant centre-back, Nathan Zeze.

However, that’s already been knocked back by the French club who are demanding closer to £25m for the player to be allowed to leave in the current window.

Defensively the Hammers were poor last season, so it’s no real surprise that Steidten is looking to strengthen that area of the pitch.

With an attack that boasts the likes of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville and others, the East Londoners are well covered, but it’s no use having a front line that can bang in the goals if their defence is leaking them at the other end.

