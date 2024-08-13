David Moyes lost the power battle at West Ham to technical director, Tim Steidten, and there’d likely be few Hammers fans that would argue with that decision despite the Scot landing the club its first silverware in over four decades.

That’s because the German has changed the face of the club over the past couple of seasons.

After selling Declan Rice this time last year, Steidten used his contacts to bring in the excellent Mo Kudus and Edson Alvarez, with James Ward-Prowse and Dinos Mavropanos joining too.

This summer Steidten has surpassed himself with the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Crysencio Summerville, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and more joining the East London outfit.

Competition for places under new manager, Julen Lopetegui, will therefore be fiercely contested, but one player that might not even be given the chance to do that is Mavropanos.

According to HITC, the club are, perhaps surprisingly, willing to listen to offers for him just 12 months after recruiting him.

That may have something to do with West Ham’s awful defensive record in 23/24, when they let in a mammoth 74 goals (per the official Premier League website). Only the three relegated three clubs conceded more.