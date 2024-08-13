Arsenal still retain some interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney but have been put off by his high asking price, while the Saudi Pro League could now realistically be a possible destination for him, CaughtOffside understands.

Toney has shone in the Premier League and also made it into the England squad for Euro 2024 this summer, but his future still hasn’t been resolved as we edge closer to the end of the transfer window.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been among the clubs with a long-standing interest, but now Al Ahli are stepping up their pursuit of the 28-year-old as they hope to lure him to Saudi Arabia on a big-money contract.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have told CaughtOffside that Al Ahli are ready to pay £30m to Brentford for Toney, whilst offering the player a three-year contract on a salary worth £10m a year.

Toney transfer: Will the Brentford star make Saudi move?

Toney is expected to have other possible opportunities with English clubs before the end of the summer, so it’s not yet certain if he will accept the chance to move to Saudi, CaughtOffside understands.

Arsenal still need a striker, so it will be interesting to see if they decide they’re willing to go ahead with this one, but for now there isn’t much sign that the Gunners will be making this move a priority.

In many ways, it would be a shame to see a player of Toney’s quality leaving the Premier League for Saudi Arabia at this stage of his career, as we’re yet to see what he could really do at a big six club.

In terms of playing style, Toney could be just what Arsenal need, with Mikel Arteta surely taking a big gamble if he goes into the new season again relying on Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz up front.