Chelsea and Manchester United reportedly have a strategy to potentially sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney late on in this summer’s transfer window.

The England international has not yet secured a big move away from Brentford despite for so long looking like just the kind of player clubs from the big six would be interested in.

Arsenal had at one point looked most likely for Toney, according to the Independent, though they claim it’s now Chelsea and Man Utd who are interested in potentially trying a move late this summer for a loan with an obligation to buy.

The report suggests Brentford’s current asking price for Toney is too high, but clubs could try getting around that by leaving it until late in the summer, when the Bees might be under more pressure to agree to a more favourable deal for suitors.

Toney transfer: Will he finally end up at Chelsea or Man United?

Toney has just a year left on his contract with Brentford, so it could be that there is a deal to be done late on this summer so that they can avoid losing him on a free in a year’s time.

Chelsea could do with a more proven striker up front after an inconsistent campaign from Nicolas Jackson last term, while United are also arguably a little short of options up front, as it remains to be seen if young duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are ready to do the business there week in, week out.

Toney could be a smart short-term option for both these clubs to help ease the burden on their young players to deliver the goals, allowing them time to develop without blocking their place in the first-team for the long run.

Chelsea have also been linked with Victor Osimhen while a deal for Samu Omorodion has fallen through.