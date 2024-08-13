Tottenham Hotspur should look to make a last-ditch attempt to sign Chelsea academy graduate Conor Gallagher.

The North London club have reinforced their attack by signing Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth for a club-record fee. But, there is a lot that needs to be taken care of.

Spurs want to reinforce their midfield before the end of the transfer window and they have been linked with the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher for months. Gallagher had an impressive season last year, scoring seven goals and picking up nine assists.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have already added Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall to their midfield unit. While the duo have a lot of potential, neither of them are expected to play a key role from the start. With Pierre-Emile Højbjerg leaving the club and Giovani Lo Celso’s future uncertain, Spurs need a more experienced campaigner to bolster their midfield ranks.

Should Tottenham make another move for Conor Gallagher?

They have a long-standing interest in the services of the Chelsea academy graduate. Daniel Levy was in talks with the Blues to sign the English international. Unfortunately, the two parties couldn’t reach an agreement and that allowed Atletico Madrid to strike a deal worth £38 million for the 24-year-old.

Diego Simeone’s side had agreed on personal terms with the player and he had undergone his medical at the Madrid-based club as well. Despite all the progress, the move hasn’t gone through as there have been some disagreements between the parties.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Blues have now asked Gallagher to return to London. While the door to join the Spanish giants is still open, the move has reached a standstill.

Tottenham have been given an opportunity to hijack the deal. The North London club should make the most of the opportunity and test their luck with a lucrative offer to secure the English midfielder’s services. If they can match Atletico’s offer, things could get interesting.