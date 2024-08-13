Ange Postecoglou hasn’t really been on a spending spree this summer for Tottenham, but the hires of both Archie Gray and Dominic Solanke apparently mean that the North Londoners have to start selling to balance the books.

As with any transfer window, there are always opportunities to do business, and some deals appear to make more sense than others.

Some are signed and sealed at the beginning of a window, and others are rushed through at the 11th hour on deadline day.

Sergio Reguilon wants to leave Tottenham

Where there’s a will, there always seems to be a way, and one Spurs player in particular will be hoping that’s the case.

According to Football Insider sources, left-back Sergio Reguilon is absolutely “desperate” to get out of the club this summer.

That might have something to do with the fact that the Spaniard has barely played for the club over the past few seasons.

At 27 years of age he clearly still has something to offer a potential buying club, and given the Lilywhites own predicament in terms of their financial position, this summer could finally see Reguilon released from his Tottenham hell.

Whether there are any major buyers lined up at the moment is a moot point.

Though Reguilon may be able to pick and choose his next employer too, the likelihood is he’ll go to who Tottenham decide to sell him to.

Were the player to then turn down any move, that would perhaps indicate that he isn’t as desperate to leave the club as has perhaps been made out.