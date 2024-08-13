West Ham United desperate to offload second-highest earner

West Ham United are reportedly eager to get one first-team player off their wage book ahead of the new season.

The Hammers made striker Danny Ings their second-highest earner when they signed him from Aston Villa 18 months ago and offered him a two-and-a-half-year deal worth a whopping £125,000-per week (Spotrac).

However, after falling out of favour and slipping further down the pecking order following Niclas Fullkrug’s recent arrival, Ings is unlikely to ever become Julen Lopetegui’s first-choice forward.

Danny Ings celebrating a goal for West Ham United.

In fact, according to a recent report from talkSPORT, the Londoners want the 31-year-old out of the club and are so desperate to offload him they’re willing to get rid on a free transfer.

The former Villa and Southampton forward started just three Premier League games last season and scored just once.

His time at the club looks to be coming to an end, although West Ham still have a lot of work to do in the hunt for a buyer.

  1. Incredibly poor buy. Good finisher but offers little else.
    Injury prone, never suited the then managers style of play and not athletic enough or capable of ever adapting.
    Free transfer and save the wages is the best that can be hoped for

