West Ham United are keen on signing the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler.

The 27-year-old Spanish international midfielder struggled for regular game time at the French club last season and West Ham are prepared to provide him with an exit fruit this summer.

According to a report from El Desmarque, West Ham are now accelerating their efforts to sign the player and he could be available for a fee of around €20 million. West Ham certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player.

Soler is not a key player for PSG and therefore they could be open to selling him for the right price. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The midfielder will look to get his career back on track with regular football and West Ham could provide him with that opportunity.

In addition to that, he would get to work with a quality manager like Julen Lopetegui at the London club. The experienced Spanish manager could bring out the best in the player next season. He will add creativity, control and technical ability in the middle of the park. West Ham need a midfield controller and Soler could be a useful option for the right price.

Carlos Soler could be a quality addition

If he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly, the €20 million investment could look like a bargain.

The Hammers will need to improve their squad if they want to push for European qualification next season and do well in the domestic competitions. Improving their midfield and attack should be their priority. Apart from a quality midfield controller, they need a reliable goalscorer who can lead the line for them and find the back of the net consistently.

West Ham have been competing in Europe in the last two seasons and recently won the UEFA Europa Conference League as well. They could be an attractive destination for the Spanish midfielder and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.