West Ham transfer deal set to ruin Newcastle summer transfer window

The transfer window madness has continued all summer and West Ham United have been one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League.

The Hammers have managed to sign some talented players to strengthen their squad under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

They have signed Crysencio Summerville, Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme, Niclas Fullkrug, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham but their signing of Jean-Clair Todibo is going to cause huge trouble for Newcastle United.

West Ham beat Juventus in signing French defender Todibo which has forced the Italian giants to target a move for AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu and they are edging closer to a move to sign the defender, according to HITC.

Kalulu is set to join Juventus in a loan deal with an option to buy-clause.

As per HITC sources, the signing of Kalulu would mean that AC Milan will block any potential exit of Malick Thiaw, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle United.

West Ham United signing Todibo has worked against Newcastle United but in a truly bizarre way.

Not only have the Hammers signed Todibo, they have managed to block their Premier League rivals Newcastle from signing Thiaw.

The Milan defender is not Newcastle’s first choice for the centre-back position. However, they had decided to target a move for him if they fail to land primary target Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.