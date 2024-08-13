Arsenal still have interest in difficult transfer for world class wide-forward

Arsenal reportedly still have an interest in the potential transfer of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer, even if the deal is considered highly unlikely.

The Spain international shone in La Liga last season and seems keen to remain in his home country, with his current club also awarding him the number 10 shirt for the new season, though Arsenal and Barcelona have been mentioned as suitors by the Independent.

Williams looks ideal for Arsenal but doesn’t seem to be pushing for a move this summer, so it remains to be seen if the north London giants turn their attention elsewhere, though one imagines Mikel Arteta will surely want someone to provide competition to Gabriel Martinelli after his dip in form last season.

AFC also have Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard as top class options in that area, but Reiss Nelson hasn’t been able to get much playing time, so probably hasn’t shown enough to be relied upon on a regular basis.

Someone like Williams would be a significant step up, so Arsenal fans will no doubt hope there’s some glimmer of hope their club can still persuade the 22-year-old to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Williams transfer: Should Arsenal wait for their ideal wide forward target?

If Arsenal don’t get the player they want, it’s hard to tell if they’ll feel the need to move for a Plan B or if they’ll simply stick it out and hope that Plan A can just come a little later, with Williams perhaps one to watch again next summer.

In fairness, some recent examples of Arsenal moving for a Plan B worked really well, with Trossard notably arriving after Mykhailo Mudryk instead joined Chelsea, but in general they don’t seem that prepared to just bring someone in for the sake of it.