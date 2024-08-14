£20m will buy Aston Villa highly-rated but unwanted Chelsea ace

Ahead of a hugely important campaign for Aston Villa, it appears that the Midlands-based outfit are still going for it in the transfer market.

There are just three days to go before Unai Emery’s side face West Ham United in their opening game of the 2024/25 season, but with a Champions League campaign to look forward to too, the Villains are seemingly leaving nothing to chance.

According to Football Insider, a £20m-£25m bid should be enough to secure the services of Chelsea outcast, Trevoh Chalobah, with the outlet noting that Villa are keen to swoop for the centre-back.

Aston Villa could sign Chelsea’s Chalobah

The 25-year-old, just like Conor Gallagher, has become persona non grata with the West London club, and it’s believed that he’s no longer training with the first team.

Chelsea need to sell both players in order to benefit from the ‘pure profit’ that they’ll bring to the club.

Under the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), thanks to being academy products, they are seen as pure profit on the balance sheet.

As of this moment, however, Gallagher’s switch to Atletico Madrid is in abeyance because of a last-minute hitch, and Chalobah himself has given no indication whatsoever that he wants to take up any of the offers that appear to have been put to him.

Footbal lnsider also note that both Fulham and Crystal Palace are keen on the player, and though neither could offer Chalobah European football, a move to the Cottagers or the Eagles wouldn’t require any relocation on the player’s part.

When all is said and done, every aspect of a transfer has to be taken into account before a player ends up putting pen to paper.

Villa could do worse than trying to push this one over the line because as Chalobah has shown time and again for the Blues, he remains a decent defender and is only leaving the club because he’s being pushed out the door.