Tim Steidten in intensive talks to sell £30m West Ham man

West Ham United chief Tim Steidten has had a busy summer with a number of exciting signings for the club, but he’s now also working on outgoings as we near the end of the window.

According to latest reports, West Ham’s director is holding negotiations with various clubs about Nayef Aguerd, with the defender available for a fee of around £30million.

The Morocco international has not been entirely convincing during his time at the London Stadium, and it now looks like new signings Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo will surely replace him in the starting line up as Steidten has helped put together this new-look squad for new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Aguerd could surely be a tempting option for a number of clubs in England and Europe, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up next.

The latest on the 28-year-old’s future from TBR does not name specific clubs, but it seems Steidten is doing his best to find buyers for him.

West Ham have spent big this summer, so sales to balance the books now seem likely, with Kurt Zouma, Danny Ings and Vladimir Coufal mentioned as possible candidates for the London Stadium exit door.