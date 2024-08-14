Arsenal braced for £25m bid from Premier League club for versatile attacker with 38 goals

Bournemouth are reportedly willing to pay £25m to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal.

The striker has been linked with a move away this summer after it was reported that the Gunners are willing to sell the academy graduate for the right price.

The 25-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs within England and across Europe.

It was previously reported that Roberto De Zerbi, who now managers French side Marseille, is keen on securing his services.

And now The Cherries have reportedly identified the 25-year-old forward as a potential replacement for Dominic Solanke, who recently joined Tottenham Hotspur in a major transfer just a week before the new season begins.

As per the latest from TEAMtalk, Bournemouth are prepared to launch a £25m bid for the Nketiah. However, that may fall short of Arsenal’s valuation, who are looking for a fee close to £30m.

Given Bournemouth’s urgency to sign a striker in time before the start of the new season, they could end up forking the amount Arsenal are demanding.

Eddie Nketiah keen on a move away to gain regular playing time

The player himself is said to be interested in a move away from the Gunners to gain more regular playing time.

At Arsenal, he is not the starter, with his role mostly limited to coming off from the bench in the latter stage of the games.

Last season, he made 27 Premier League appearances, scoring five goals and providing two assists, but he started only 10 of those games.

Despite his limited playing time, Nketiah has shown significant potential, with a record of 30 goals in 168 appearances for Arsenal first team across all competitions and an impressive 28 goals in 40 games for the U21s. (Transfermarkt)

For Nketiah, a move to Bournemouth could provide the opportunity to establish himself as a key player in the Premier League.

Known for his versatility, he can play across all three forward positions, making him an attractive option for any club looking to bolster their attacking options.

If Bournemouth succeed in securing his services, it could be a crucial addition to their squad as they aim to fill in the void left by Solanke before the start of the new season.