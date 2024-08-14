Highly-rated Arsenal right-back set for Serie A adventure with Genoa

Arsenal are continuing their summer clear out with news that another first-team ace is having a medical elsewhere.

Genoa would appear to be the beneficiaries of Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s services if his medical with the club goes well.

??? Brooke Norton-Cuffy leaves Arsenal as he's undergoing medical tests at Genoa this morning. €2m fixed fee, €2m add-ons and sell-on clause for #AFC. pic.twitter.com/gUakzNzR7F — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 14, 2024

The 20-year-old signed his first professional contract with the Gunners back in 2021, and although highly-rated, has never really been able to get close to making his debut with the senior side.

Indeed, since signing that contract, he’s only made an impression with the club’s U18 and U21 sides.

Since the 2021/22 season, he’s been sent out on loan to Lincoln City, Rotherham United, Coventry City and Millwall, and in total, to include the games played at Arsenal, he’s managed 138 appearances (per transfermarkt).

Arsenal allow Brooke Norton-Cuffy to join Genoa

None of those have come in the top-flight of any domestic league, however, so it would appear that the youngster will have his work cut out in Serie A.

Though never a household name in North London, this move gives him the opportunity to push forward with his career, and perhaps show that Edu and Mikel Arteta have made a mistake in not allowing him some more time to show what he can do.

The reality of course is that with the likes of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and potentially Jurrien Timber ahead of him in his position, there’s not too much likelihood that he’ll see the light of day in the senior team throughout 2024/25.

At the present time, a move therefore makes sense for all parties, and with Arsenal apparently retaining a sell-on clause on the player, should be improve and progress and eventually move on, the Gunners will be quids in.

For now, they will take a €2m fee plus €2m in add-ons according to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, writing on X (formerly Twitter).