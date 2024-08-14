Mikel Arteta keen to welcome former Arsenal teammate back to Emirates

Arsenal would reportedly welcome goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny back to the club with open arms after the Poland international agreed to terminate his contract with Juventus.

Last week saw Szczesny, 34, accept a pay-off to end his time in Turin and become a free agent. He is now linked with a surprise move.

The 34-year-old came through Arsenal’s academy after switching from Legia’s youth team in 2006. Going on to make 181 appearances for the Gunners’ first team, Szczesny, who lifted back-to-back FA Cups in 2015 alongside then-teammate Mikel Arteta, became a cult hero in London.

Arsenal open to surprise Wojciech Szczesny return

And interestingly, according to HITC’s Graeme Bailey, the Polish keeper could return to Arsenal with Arteta seemingly happy to include him in his list of homegrown players.

Wojciech Szczesny is a free-agent after agreeing to terminate his contract with Juventus earlier this window.

Whether or not Szczesny will return to the Premier League remains to be seen but with some of his best years spent in England’s top-flight, there could be an appetite to come back for what would probably be his last major professional contract.

During his eight years with Arsenal’s first team, Szczesny, who, according to Capology, earned £200,000-per week at Juventus, kept 72 clean sheets in all competitions.

