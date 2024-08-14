Aston Villa are hoping to continue their transfer business even after being one of the busiest Premier League teams this summer.

Unai Emery’s team have made some big money moves this summer, the most prominent ones being Amadou Onana from Everton, Ian Maatsen from Chelsea and Ross Barkley from Luton Town.

They are preparing the team for the new season in which they will compete in the Champions League.

In order to deal with the increased number of matches, Villa are determined to strengthen their squad in all the positions.

Yeimar Mosquera of Orsomarso SC is reportedly a target for Aston Villa this summer, according to reports from Colombia.

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra has claimed on X that the defender is only a few details away from becoming a new Aston Villa player.

🚨 Exclusiva: Yeimar Mosquera (19) está a mínimos detalles de ser nuevo jugador del #AstonVilla. Lo compran de forma definitiva a #Orsomarso 🇨🇴 👀 La idea es que el capitán de la Sel. Colombia Sub-20 tenga rodaje en Europa. Podría ir cedido al #RealUnión, equipo de Unai Emery pic.twitter.com/Ynm7ZF8L4H — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) August 13, 2024

The Colombia U20 international may be allowed to go on loan by the Premier League team to Real Unión, a team owned by Unai Emery’s family.

A loan transfer to Real Unión would allow Aston Villa to evaluate him more thoroughly and provide the young player enough time to develop before moving up to the Premier League.

Villa have shown ambition in the transfer window this summer and their fans would be delighted with the new signings ahead of what could be another promising season for the West Midlands club.