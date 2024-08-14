Bruno Fernandes has put pen to paper on a new contract keeping him at Manchester United until at least June 2027 with an option for a further year, the club have confirmed.

The Portugal international joined Man Utd from Sporting CP in January 2020 and has since registered 79 goals and 67 assists in 234 appearances across all competitions, lifting FA Cup and EFL Cup titles and being named club captain in July 2023.

Fernandes is first among Premier League players for chances created (447), through-balls completed (55) and penalties scored (19) since joining United.

Speaking in a statement on Man Utd’s club website, Fernandes revealed he signed his new deal because he believes his best moments with the Red Devils are ‘still to come’ and that the club’s hierarchy convinced him of their determination to succeed.

“Everybody knows the passion I have for Manchester United. I understand the responsibility and significance of wearing this shirt, and the levels of dedication and desire required to represent this incredible club.

“I have had so many special moments here already; hearing my name sung from the Stretford End, scoring a hat-trick against Leeds, leading the team out at Old Trafford on European nights and lifting trophies at Wembley. But I wouldn’t have signed this contract if I didn’t believe that my best moments in a United shirt are still to come.

“From my discussions with the football leadership and manager, it is clear how determined everyone is to fight for major trophies in the years ahead. I can see how positive the future is going to be and I am relishing leading this team forward.”

United and @B_Fernandes8: the perfect match ?? Our captain stays until at least 2027! ??#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 14, 2024

New Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth added: “Bruno has performed at such a high level with remarkable consistency since he arrived at Manchester United. He is a brilliant leader, driving the daily standards and inspiring the players and staff to perform at their highest levels every day.

“Bruno’s dedication to the club epitomises what it takes to be a United player. He remains pivotal to everything that we want to achieve here, and we look forward to working together to deliver the success that this club demands.”