The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup has been made, with the likes of Newcastle United, West Ham United and Everton learning their fate.
After round one saw Championship, League One and League Two sides kick things off, we’ve reached the stage where the Premier League clubs not competing in European competition enter the tournament.
All-Premier League ties of Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle and West Ham vs Bournemouth are among the most eye-catching, while there are also some local derbies like Millwall vs Leyton Orient, Barnsley vs Sheffield United and Blackburn vs Blackpool.
Read on for the full Carabao Cup round two draw, with all ties to be played the week commencing August 26.
Carabao Cup draw
Northern section
Grimsby vs Sheffield Wednesday
Everton vs Doncaster
Blackburn vs Blackpool
Fleetwood vs Rotherham
Shrewsbury vs Bolton
Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle
Barrow vs Derby
Leicester vs Tranmere
Middlesbrough vs Stoke
Barnsley vs Sheffield United
Harrogate vs Preston
Walsall vs Huddersfield
Wolves vs Burnley
Southern section
Coventry vs Oxford United
Swansea vs Wycombe
AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich
Birmingham vs Fulham
Watford vs Plymouth
West Ham vs Bournemouth
QPR vs Luton
Brighton vs Crawley
Crystal Palace vs Norwich
Cardiff vs Southampton
Millwall vs Leyton Orient
Colchester vs Brentford