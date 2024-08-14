Chelsea are looking to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window after adding defenders and midfielders to their squad.

As has been the case in recent transfer windows, they have been active once again this summer in adding quality to their squad.

Club owner Todd Boehly has not held back in supporting the club financially to make new additions ahead of the Premier League season.

The Blues have shown intent in the market by backing new manager Enzo Maresca after their failure under former manager Mauricio Pochettino last season.

After failing to agree a deal to sign striker Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid due to issues over personal terms, the Blues are targeting a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Sky Sports Italy, Chelsea have revived their interest in signing Osimhen this summer despite stepping back from a deal to sign the Nigerian international before due to his massive release clause.

Chelsea are reluctant to activate his release clause of €130m (£110.8m), which has since made the Italian club drop the striker’s price tag.

The report has mentioned that Maresca has given his approval to the club to sign the prolific attacker, who is also keen on a move to join the Premier League club in a permanent move.

Napoli’s interest in Chelsea attacker Romelu Lukaku could play a helping hand in Chelsea’s pursuit of the Serie A striker.

Osimhen has shown his talent on a consistent basis in the Italian league, scoring goals for fun for Napoli.

Victor Osimhen has been compared to Chelsea legend Drogba

The striker has been compared to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba by former Blues boss Jose Mourinho, as per GOAL.

He has the ability to lead the attack on his own like Drogba and has the talent of scoring all kinds of goals.

His arrival could make the Chelsea attack a force to be feared next season as the striker is one of the best players in the world in his position and his record in front of goal is hugely impressive.

Now that Maresca has given his seal of approval to Chelsea’s pursuit of the star striker, the Blues should do everything they can to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.