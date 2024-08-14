Tensions are running high over the delay to sign off on the deal to take Conor Gallagher to Chelsea, with CaughtOffside sources noting that there’s only one party to blame at this point.

It’s understood that the Blues decision to backtrack on their agreement for Samu Omorodion with Atletico Madrid is what has caused all of the subsequent problems.

Last-minute changes in the player’s conditions played a significant role in stopping the deal from being completed, as the Spanish striker was not entirely satisfied with his potential position in Chelsea’s attacking hierarchy.

Chelsea to blame for Conor Gallagher delay

Additionally, sources understand that complications also arose regarding the payment terms that Chelsea were willing to make to Atletico Madrid, which led to a renegotiation of the agreement.

The possibility of leaving La Liga remains for Samu Omorodion, however, with Bournemonth asking for information and Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig, also contacting the Rojiblancos on a number of occasions.

Sources have indicated to CaughtOffside that Chelsea and Atletico Madrid will meet again in the coming hours, to firstly clarify Conor Gallagher’s situation, with the midfielder understood to be back in training with the West London outfit.

Despite having returned to England, the midfielder is still expecting to get the green light to finalise his move to Madrid.

However, much will now depend on whether the Blues can acquire Joao Felix, who spent some time on loan at the club back in 2023, as part of the deal.

In any event, sources also not that Newcastle are monitoring the situation closely given their long-term interest in Conor Gallagher.

The Magpies are keeping several options open in their search for a midfielder, including having concrete talks regarding Adrien Rabiot.