Chelsea are looking for a new attacker this summer and despite strengthening all the other positions, they have still not managed to sign a striker.

The Blues have strengthened their midfield, defense, wide areas and even their managerial post this summer.

Now they are actively looking for a new striker who can finish off the numerous chances that they create and show ruthlessness in front of goal.

They were close to completing a move for Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid but the deal fell through which has made them look for other options in the market.

Chelsea are now targeting a move for Arsenal target Victor Osimhen (via Corrierre dello Sport) and according to Sports Zone, the Blues are now confident of finalising a deal for the Napoli attacker.

As per the source, the deal will go through going by the information provided by several intermediaries.

⚡️FLASH ZONE ⚽️ Avec le transfert d’Omorodion qui tombe à l’eau, une nouvelle opportunité s’ouvre pour Osimhen : conclure avec Chelsea ! 🔵🇳🇬 Selon plusieurs intermédiaires : le deal ira au bout. Le joueur avait donné son accord à Paris, mais il ne fait pas l’unanimité au PSG. https://t.co/k2V2fwKOYV pic.twitter.com/J3JJyCRRnF — SPORTS ZONE (@SportsZone__) August 13, 2024

Omorodion’s move falling through could be a blessing in disguise for Chelsea as now they can complete the signing of Osimhen.

The Blues have been one of the busiest Premier League teams in the summer transfer window along with Aston Villa and West Ham United.

After finishing sixth under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, they are preparing to improve on their below par season in 2023-24.

Chelsea lack a prolific goal scorer in the squad

The Blues currently have the option of Nicolas Jackson upfront but the striker had an inconsistent season and missed a lot of easy chances.

Christopher Nkunku can also play as a striker but that is not his natural position.

A new natural number nine is needed at the club who can provide them an attacking threat against the best defenses in the league.

Osimhen would be an ideal signing for Chelsea and it would make a statement that they are ready to challenge for the biggest honours next season.