Bologna are reportedly said to be feeling worried about their potential transfer deal for Toulouse defender Logan Costa as Newcastle United look like they could hijack the deal.

The 23-year-old has shone in Ligue 1 and is expected to be on the move for around £13m this summer, with Newcastle seemingly hovering for the potential signing even as they also work on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Newcastle have made Guehi their top target but he perhaps won’t come cheap, so someone like Costa could be a smart alternative who could make an impact without breaking the bank.

Bologna looked to be in a good position to sign Costa for £13m after making a bid to Toulouse, but there’s now the feeling that Newcastle have joined the race, and this could drive his asking price up.

According to reports in Italy, this has now emboldened Toulouse to ask for more like £17-20m for Costa, so it remains to be seen if NUFC will now close the deal for that kind of price and see off the threat of Bologna.

Newcastle signed Lloyd Kelly earlier this summer, but have had an otherwise quiet window, missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo, who looked set to move to St James’ Park before Chelsea hijacked that move.

On a more positive note for Newcastle, they have managed to keep star players like Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, who had all been linked with other top clubs at various points.