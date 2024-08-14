Crystal Palace have been told they must break their transfer record to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Odilon Kossounou, according to reports.

The Eagles are on the lookout for a new centre-back with reports heavily linking Marc Guehi to Newcastle United following an excellent 2023/24 campaign and a strong showing for England at Euro 2024.

Kossounou is another centre-back in high demand following his role in Leverkusen’s unbeaten domestic season, winning the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal double while also reaching the Europa League final.

The 24-time Ivory Coast international made 34 appearances across all competitions, averaging 1.34 interceptions, 1.14 aerial duels won and 6.57 recoveries per 90 minutes in league play.

As revealed by CaughtOffside, Liverpool are big admirers of Kossounou and lodged an enquiry to Leverkusen about the 23-year-old earlier in the window. However, their interest seems to have cooled more recently.

Crystal Palace transfer news: Record fee required for Kossounou

Crystal Palace now appear to be the most interested party in Kossounou and are thought to be emboldened by Leverkusen’s willingness to cash in this summer.

However, according to German outlet Kicker (via Get Football News Germany), it could take bids of €40-45m (£34.3m-£38.6m) to persuade Die Werkself to let their title winner go.

The August 2016 move for Belgian striker Christian Benteke for £27m plus £5m in add-ons (per BBC Sport) remains Crystal Palace’s record transfer to date, while the £18m signing of midfielder Adam Wharton is their largest incoming transfer in the past 12 months.