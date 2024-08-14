De Ligt and Mazraoui’s first words as Man United players raises huge red flag for supporters

After a tense wait of a few weeks, both Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui can now consider themselves as Man United players.

The former Ajax pair will almost certainly be first choices in their respective positions, shoring up a leaky back line and hopefully giving Erik ten Hag the consistency he desires from his defenders.

Clearly both were delighted at the saga finally being over though their first words as United players might’ve raised a big red flag for supporters.

De Ligt and Mazraou’s first words might concern Man United fans

“Erik ten Hag shaped the early stages of my career, so he knows how to get the best out of me and I cannot wait to work with him again,” de Ligt told the official Man United website.

“I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level, and I’m determined to continue that record at this special club.”

Mazraoui was similarly effusive about the Dutch coach.

“Erik ten Hag played an important part in my development as a player, so it is exciting to be reuniting with him as I enter the prime years of my career,” he also told the club’s website.

“I know what he expects from his players, and I will give everything to help the group be successful.”

Whilst the usual party line in interviews as new players is to be expected, it’s the fact that ten Hag is again mining for gold by buying up players he used to coach five years ago at Ajax that’s the potential worry.

Antony clearly hasn’t covered himself in glory since his expensive move to Old Trafford, whilst the jury is still most definitely out on goalkeeper, Andre Onana. Best not to dwell on Donny van de Beek’s contribution to the Red Devils either, even if his signing pre-dated ten Hag’s own appointment.

The United faithful are likely to ponder on whether the club have learned nothing over the past 12-24 months in terms of why the manager appears insistent on signing those players he’s worked with in the past.

Persistent links to Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong is yet another indication of where ten Hag’s priorities lay.

It hasn’t worked in the past, and with de Ligt and Mazraoui not always considered good enough for a starting spot at Bayern Munich (the former started just 16 Bundesliga games last season per WhoScored), one has to question ten Hag’s judgment.

Ultimately, he will live and die by his team’s results, so the pressure really is on the Dutchman to deliver in 2024/25.